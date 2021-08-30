Fire at Whakatāne Museum: One person arrested for alleged wilful damage and trespass, taonga safe

Police and firefighters were called to Boon St. Photo / File

A 53-year-old man has been arrested after a fire was allegedly deliberately lit in the Whakatāne Museum and Research Centre.

The Whakatāne District Council reported there was a fire in the building, Te Whare Taonga o Taketake, this morning but the damage was "very minimal".

"While we're sad that this has occurred, we're grateful that no significant damage was done and our taonga are safe."

Police were called to Boon St about 5am after a report of a person allegedly trespassing, a spokeswoman said.

The fire service was called to extinguish a small fire at the museum.

The man has been charged with with wilful damage and trespassing.

He will appear in the Whakatāne District Court on September 28.