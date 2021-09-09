Police name cyclist killed in crash with car in Katikati

Police examine the scene of the crash. Photo / George Novak

Police examine the scene of the crash. Photo / George Novak

Police have released the name of a cyclist who died in a collision with a vehicle on Park Rd, Katikati on August 19.

He was 76-year-old Mel Beetham, of Katikati.

"Police extend our sympathies to his family," police said in a statement.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

A tribute published by Beetham's family in the Bay of Plenty Times on August 26 said he was a beloved husband and brother, and a loving father to four children, grandfather to three.

"The world will not be the same without Mel."

"The family offer heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all the emergency services, the staff of the Katikati Medical Centre, and the kind people of Park Road, Katikati, who came to Mel's aid."

"The family is overwhelmed with the kind wishes and support from friends and family at this sad time."

The crash happened on Park Rd in Katikati shortly before 12.50pm on August 19, a day after the nationwide Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown started.