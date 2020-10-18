Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Serious injuries and TECT Rescue Helicopter called after car rolls on Matakana Island

Quick Read

The TECT Rescue Helicopter was sent to Matakana Island after a car rolled on Saturday night. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty Times

A man with critical injuries was flown to Tauranga Hospital after his car rolled on Matakana Island.

A statement from TECT Rescue Helicopter said they were called to Matakana Island about 11pm on Saturday where a car had rolled upside down into a ditch.

The car's sole occupant, a 25-year-old Tauranga man, suffered a critical head injury.

Other injuries included facial injuries and a broken wrist, the statement said.

He was stabilised at the scene by the TECT Rescue Helicopter intensive care paramedic before being flown to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition.

A police media spokeswoman said they were called about 10.50pm Saturday to a report of a crash on Opureora Rd, Matakana Island.

The driver's condition was later downgraded from critical to a serious but stable condition, she said.