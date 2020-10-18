Serious injuries and TECT Rescue Helicopter called after car rolls on Matakana Island

The TECT Rescue Helicopter was sent to Matakana Island after a car rolled on Saturday night. Photo / Supplied

A man with critical injuries was flown to Tauranga Hospital after his car rolled on Matakana Island.

A statement from TECT Rescue Helicopter said they were called to Matakana Island about 11pm on Saturday where a car had rolled upside down into a ditch.

The car's sole occupant, a 25-year-old Tauranga man, suffered a critical head injury.

Other injuries included facial injuries and a broken wrist, the statement said.

He was stabilised at the scene by the TECT Rescue Helicopter intensive care paramedic before being flown to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition.

A police media spokeswoman said they were called about 10.50pm Saturday to a report of a crash on Opureora Rd, Matakana Island.

The driver's condition was later downgraded from critical to a serious but stable condition, she said.