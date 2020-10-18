Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash in Parkvale, Tauranga

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured following a crash with a car at a Tauranga intersection. Photo / File

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured following a crash involving a car and a motorbike at a Parkvale intersection.

The crash between a car and a motorbike happened at 4.30pm at the intersection of Courtney Rd and Fraser St, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

She said both lanes were blocked and traffic management was in place.

The motorcyclist had been transferred to Tauranga Hospital shortly after 5pm, she said.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed it transported one person in a serious condition to Tauranga Hospital.