Hewletts Rd crash causing traffic delays for weekend commuters

A car that crashed into the median barrier of Hewletts Rd, heading towards Mount Maunganui, is causing traffic delays.

Police received a report of a single-car crashing into the median barrier on Hewletts Rd at 3.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was blocking the road but it was unclear to what extent.

Tow trucks had been called but were not in attendance at this stage.

A reporter on the scene said the crash was creating delays of up to 10 minutes when heading towards Mount Maunganui and Bayfair Shopping Centre.

However, both the inside lanes in either direction were blocked due to a fire truck in the westbound lane, towards Tauranga City.