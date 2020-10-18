Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Labour mandate has list MP Jan Tinetti on cloud nine in Tauranga

3 minutes to read
Samantha Motion
By:

Multimedia journalist

Jan Tinetti may have lost a seat she never expected to win, but by the way she's "buzzing" with excitement you'd think she'd won it.

The former Merivale School principal will return to Parliament for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.