Election 2020: Labour MP Angie Warren-Clark loses Bay of Plenty race but still victorious

Angie Warren-Clark shares a high-five with husband Blair Warren on election night. Photo / George Novak 171020gn06bop.JPG Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark with friends, family and supporters on election night. Photo / George Novak angie1.JPG Tamati Coffey at the end of election night. His fate will be determined by special votes. Photo / Andrew Warner 171020aw04.JPG By Kiri Gillespie

There's no such thing as a "safe" National seat anymore.

So says Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark who lost her bid to become Bay of Plenty MP on Saturday night but will still represent via Labour's successful party vote.

National MP Todd Muller retained his MP role for the electorate with 16,929 votes on Saturday night, but Warren-Clark was not far behind with 13,457 votes.

Muller will enter his third term as MP, Warren-Clark enters her second as a list MP.

Despite not winning, Warren-Clark said the votes proved Labour's time had come.

In the 2017 election, Muller won by about 14,000 votes. This time it was about 3000.



"I was actually really humbled by it - to hear that kind of support for me from the community," Warren-Clark said.

"But the biggest win has been the flip in seat from being a National seat to a party vote. We've got a hugely changing community, and now it shows.

"I don't think you can call these safe National seats anymore."

Labour received 41.3 per cent of the Bay of Plenty party vote compared to National's 33.9 per cent.

Warren-Clark put the Labour win down to the party's performance and culture during the last term in Government.

"I think Jacinda has led us through an extraordinary three years and she's done it with grace, kindness and courage. We've been a real solid team and it's proof our country needs that kind of leadership."

She also said the party had a clear Covid-19 recovery plan, which had already begun.

On Saturday night, Warren-Clark phoned Muller to congratulate him on the win.

"We had a good chat. We're committed to our community to work together for the betterment of the Bay of Plenty electorate.

"Starting in Government, alongside Cabinet, that's the way the issues with Tauranga Moana get raised. It's really cool to have Jan [Tinetti, Tauranga] and Tamati [Coffey, Waiariki] representing the wider region also."

Warren-Clark said there were several things she had been working on that she was keen to pursue once back in Parliament this week. This included work to establish a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in the region.

Warren-Clark leaves today

for Wellington, where the Labour caucus will meet on Tuesday.

Message to Tamati

Angie Warren-Clark knows what it is like to be an election candidate waiting on special votes to determine your fate.

In 2017, the Labour list MP made it to Parliament only after special votes were counted.

Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey now awaits a potentially similar fate. His return to Parliament remains unclear at time of publication, having fought a narrow race with Maori Party candidate Rawiri Waititi.

Special votes still to be counted were expected to determine whether Coffey enters as list or elected MP for Waiariki.

Warren-Clark said her message to Coffey was to rest now and try to focus on family.

"All you can do is wait."