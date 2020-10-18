Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Election 2020: Labour MP Angie Warren-Clark loses Bay of Plenty race but still victorious

3 minutes to read
Kiri Gillespie
By:

Multimedia journalist

Angie Warren-Clark shares a high-five with husband Blair Warren on election night. Photo / George Novak 171020gn06bop.JPG Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark with friends, family and supporters on election night. Photo / George Novak

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.