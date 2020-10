FILE

A person has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Tauranga.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident on Watling St about 11pm.

One person was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries and inquiries were ongoing to find the driver of the vehicle, she said.

A St John spokesman confirmed one patient with serious injuries was taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance.

More to come.