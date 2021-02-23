Serious crash closes section of State Highway 29, near Kaimai summit

FILE

A person has been flown to hospital in a serious condition following a crash on State Highway 29.

The crash between a truck and a ute near the Kaimai summit on the Matamata side has closed the road - causing lengthy delays for motorists.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was reported about 1.20pm.

SH29 KAIMAI RANGES - SERIOUS CRASH - 2:30PM

Due to a serious crash SH29 is now closed between SH28 and Poripori Rd. Follow directions of emergency services on-site. Consider delaying your journey or be prepared for LONG detours.

The road would be closed while emergency services attended the scene, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person had been flown to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

A statement from Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency advised motorists to avoid the area if possible as detours may be required.

A Bay of Plenty Times photographer at the scene said traffic was backed up well before the Ruahihi power station with people saying there was a three-hour wait and choosing to turn around.