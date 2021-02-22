Police looking for car involved in crash with motorbike

FILE

Police are looking for a driver of a car involved in a crash with a motorbike in Tauranga.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified if the crash, on the corner of 13th Ave and Fraser St, about 3.23pm yesterday.

The car did not remain at the scene.

The motorbike rider was not seriously injured and did not require hospital treatment, she said.

About five minutes after the crash was reported, police responded to reports of erratic driving by a car on Welcome Bay Link Rd.

The spokeswoman said the car was not pursued by police at any point.

Police are making inquiries to identify and find those involved.

A Welcome Bay resident told the Bay of Plenty Times they saw a car flee from police to Corrina St with the door hanging off and bonnet dragging along the road.

Wreckage could be seen along Fraser St at a motel on 13th Ave, he said.