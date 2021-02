Police have been called to Greerton Rd. Photo / File

Police have received several calls about a person yelling and screaming on Greerton Rd following a minor crash.

The first call came about 1.15pm, a police media spokeswoman said.

She said two cars were involved in the crash near the intersection with Chadwick Rd.

One of the drivers was reported to be behaving aggressively, "yelling and screaming".

A police unit was on the scene.

It did not appear anyone was injured in the crash.