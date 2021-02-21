Two injured after vehicle plunges into Whitianga canal

Whitianga canal. Photo / File

Two people were injured after a vehicle plunged into the canal at Whitianga.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the incident off South Highway around 9:20pm yesterday.

There were two people in the vehicle who managed to get out safely, she said, however, it was unclear whether the vehicle was still in the water.

A St John media spokeswoman said one ambulance went to the scene and both people had minor injuries.

One person was taken to a local medical centre, she said.