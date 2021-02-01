Waihi Police Report 2 February 2021

Monday 25 January

A male allegedly accosted a 17-year-old Waihi woman outside the Daffodil Dairy. He has been identified and police are making inquiries to locate him.

A Waihi man was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot his mother at a Savage Rd address and smashing the windscreen of her vehicle. He was held in custody overnight for court in Hamilton.

A Waihi man was arrested for breaching a protection order at a Capamagian Rd address. He allegedly made threats to kill his wife and damaged property with a sledgehammer. He will be appearing in court soon.

Tuesday 26 January

A report was made of five bikinis being stolen from the deck of a Bowentown Boulevard property. Police are investigating.

A Waihi male received a warning for slapping his sister after a family harm incident at Albert St.



A Waihi man received a formal warning at a Wenlock St address for breaching a protection order in relation to a historic family harm incident.



Police are investigating an alleged serious assault by a male on a female mid-afternoon at the Gull Service Station on Kenny St. A woman was allegedly dragged out of a vehicle and assaulted on the forecourt. A suspect has been identified and police are following up on leads and CCTV footage. The two parties are known to each other.

A Whitianga man was arrested for theft after allegedly stealing three fishing rods from a boat at the marina. The rods were valued at $2100 each. The offender was identified from CCTV and admitted his actions when found by police. He will be appearing in court soon.



Thursday 28 January

A report was made of a burglary overnight at Waihi College swimming pool. An offender has entered and forced entry to the office. Property was stolen. Police are seeking information from the community.



A Thames man was arrested for breaching a protection order and regarding a serious assault against a woman at Banks St, Thames address. He allegedly pulled the victim's hair and punched her multiple times while she lay on the ground. The offender was held in custody overnight for court in Hamilton.

Friday 29 January

Police were called to a Bowentown address after three council animal control officers were obstructed by two men. The men allegedly blocked the officers' vehicles inside a property, threatening to seize them, and tried to extort money from officers for the vehicles to be released. Upon police arrival one of the men fled from the scene and a second man was arrested and charged.



Waihi College pool was broken into again overnight and entry was forced to the office. Property was stolen. Police are seeking information from the community.



Saturday 30 January

Police attended a minor non-injury traffic crash at Anzac Bay. A Subaru vehicle backed into a Toyota and then left the scene before exchanging information. The offending driver was located and details were obtained for insurance. They were also found to be in possession of alcohol in the liquor ban area and were made to dispose of it.

Road policing message

Restraints, impairment, distraction and speed will be the focus of Waikato Police staff over Waitangi weekend. If you're driving about this long weekend make sure you're wearing your seatbelt, are alcohol-free, not talking or texting on that cell phone and you're driving under the speed limit. The harsh reality is that failure to do so could cost you or someone else their life.

Police contacts

Report crime online at 105.police.govt.nz - if it's already happened call 105. If it's happening now call 111. For traffic matters call *555 (mobile phone only). To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. Paeroa, Waihi and Whangamatā police station public counters are open business hours and police are working in the area 24/7.