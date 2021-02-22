Car crashes through fence and into house in Mount Maunganui

A car left the road, went through a fence and crashed into a house in Mount Maunganui. Photo / George Novak

A car has left the road, gone through a fence and crashed into a house in Mount Maunganui.

A police media spokeswoman said the incident, on Victoria Rd, was reported to police at 11.25am.

It appeared a car had left the road and gone through multiple properties before crashing into a wall, she said.

Police are at the scene of a crash in Mount Maunganui. Photo / George Novak

A reporter on the scene said the car smashed a fence, drove through the neighbour's backyard and crashed into the side of the neighboring house.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient with moderate injuries was taken to Tauranga Hospital.