Police seek witnesses to driving incidents in Bay of Plenty

The police are investigating reports of traffic offending from December last year and are seeking information from the public.

Police said in a media release today they received multiple reports of traffic offending from motorists travelling on State Highway 29 from Putaruru to Tauranga, in particular in the area of the Kaimai Ranges during December last year.

There are reports of a motorist braking suddenly, causing other vehicles behind to heavily brake to avoid a crash.

If you have any information which may be able to assist, or if you have witnessed or experienced traffic offending of this nature at other times within the past six months, police would like to hear from you.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 201223/1967.