Traffic jam after car and logging truck crash on Takitimu Drive

The crash was between a logging truck and a car. Photo / George Novak

Traffic is at backing up on State Highway 2 near Tauranga after a crash between a logging truck and a vehicle.

Police received calls about the crash about 2.45pm.

The incident occurred on Takitimu Drive or State Highway 2 between Elizabeth Rd and the Chapel St off-ramp.

One lane is blocked but there are no reported injuries.

NZTA said eastbound lanes were blocked just east of the Elizabeth St intersection.

"Pass the scene with care and expect delays."

Traffic was also reportedly slow in the westbound lanes.

Fire and Emergency said two crews were called to the scene at 2.45pm. No one was trapped. The crews have left the site.