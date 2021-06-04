SH2 crash causing traffic delays

Photo/File

One vehicle is severely damaged after a crash involving two cars in Pāpāmoa.

Police were alerted to the crash on State Highway 2 near Sandhurst Drive onramp and Maunganui Rd about 10.20am today.

A police spokeswoman said one vehicle was off the road, and the other severely damaged vehicle was blocking a lane.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the left northbound lane after Sandhurst Drive was blocked.

They were urging motorists to slow down, pass with care and expect delays.

Fire crews and St John were also in attendance.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said no one was trapped.