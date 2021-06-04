Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

SH2 crash causing traffic delays

Quick Read
Photo/File

Photo/File

Bay of Plenty Times

One vehicle is severely damaged after a crash involving two cars in Pāpāmoa.

Police were alerted to the crash on State Highway 2 near Sandhurst Drive onramp and Maunganui Rd about 10.20am today.

A police spokeswoman said one vehicle was off the road, and the other severely damaged vehicle was blocking a lane.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the left northbound lane after Sandhurst Drive was blocked.

They were urging motorists to slow down, pass with care and expect delays.

Fire crews and St John were also in attendance.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said no one was trapped.