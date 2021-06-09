Police impound six vehicles after complaints of 'anti-social driver behaviour' in Tauranga, Mount Maunganui

BOP police impound six vehicles after complaints made on Saturday night. Photo / Supplied

Six vehicles have been impounded by Bay of Plenty police after complaints about "anti-social driver behaviour" on Saturday night.

In a Facebook post accompanied by photographs of vehicles appearing to be doing burnouts, Western Bay of Plenty Police said it received multiple complaints about driver behaviour in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui on Saturday night.

"Police take these reports seriously, and officers were quick to respond."

They impounded five vehicles on the night.

Another vehicle was impounded the next morning after follow-up enquiries.

Five drivers were issued infringement notices, and one was fined $250 for driving with excess breath alcohol. Photo / Supplied

Police issued five infringement notices for speeding and breaching licence conditions.

One driver was fined $250 for driving with excess breath alcohol.

In the post, police said road safety was "everyone's responsibility" and it would "continue to target poor driver behaviour to keep our community safe."