Police seek further information on Te Puke crash between car and cyclist

Emergency services at the scene of a crash between a car and a cyclist. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

The police continue to appeal for any information relating to a crash on Te Puke Highway.

A vehicle collided with a cyclist about 12.30pm on January 21. The car involved in the incident did not remain on the scene.

In a statement police said they would like to speak to anyone that may have seen a white old style sedan vehicle driving at speed towards Pāpāmoa, and specifically to two pedestrians who were walking along Te Puke Highway towards Tauranga at approximately the time of the crash.

They would also like to speak with the doctor who stopped at the scene and tended to the cyclist.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 105 and quote police event number P045216833.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.