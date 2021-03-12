Police release name of man killed in Lower Kaimai crash

FILE

Police have named the man who died following a crash between two vehicles on SH29, Lower Kaimai on Wednesday.

He was Shae Noel Dixon, 43, of Hamilton.

In a statement, police said their thoughts were with Dixon's family at this time.

The two-car crash happened between Soldiers and Valley View Rds with emergency services called about 3.37pm on Wednesday.

One person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries and two other people were taken by ambulance to Tauranga Hospital in serious condition.