Several cars hit, car flipped in separate crashes near Tauranga Harbour Bridge

A car flipped on the Tauranga Harbour Bridge. Photo / File

Several cars have been hit and another car completely flipped in separate crashes near the Tauranga Harbour Bridge.

Police were calling about 7pm to a car hitting several other cars before crashing through a fence on Hewletts Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

Then shortly after, in a seperate incident, another car flipped on the Tauranga Harbour Bridge causing delays to motorists for a time, she said.

No one was injured in either crash and Fire and Emergency NZ had the flipped car removed quickly, she said.

Traffic was flowing as usual now.