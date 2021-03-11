Several cars hit, car flipped in separate crashes near Tauranga Harbour Bridge

Several cars have been hit and another car completely flipped in separate crashes near the Tauranga Harbour Bridge.
Police were calling about 7pm to a car hitting several other cars before crashing through a fence on Hewletts Rd, a police spokeswoman said.
Then shortly after, in a seperate incident, another car flipped on the Tauranga Harbour Bridge causing delays to motorists for a time, she said.
No one was injured in either crash and Fire and Emergency NZ had the flipped car removed quickly, she said.
Traffic was flowing as usual now.