Police confirm death after water incident in Ōmokoroa

Police have confirmed the death of a person after a water incident in Ōmokoroa. Photo / George Novak

Police have confirmed the death of a man after a water incident at Ōmokoroa.

A police media spokeswoman said emergency services were alerted just after 3pm yesterday that a swimmer had not returned, and a man was found dead in the water soon afterwards.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

A St Johns spokeswoman said it sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle at 3.13pm.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo / George Novak

She referred all other inquiries to the police.

A reporter at the scene said it appeared the incident happened at the Ōmokoroa Domain.

Two rescue boats could be seen in the water, while emergency services appeared to be attending to a patient down a walkway of the Ōmokoroa Domain, she said.