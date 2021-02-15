Armed Offenders Squad in Te Puna: Three people to appear in court

A police presence remained on Tangitu Rd this morning. Photo / George Novak

An operation involving the Armed Offenders Squad in Te Puna has been resolved.

Western Bay of Plenty investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson said the pre-planned operation on Tangitu Rd in Te Puna was safely resolved overnight.

"Three people will be appearing in the Tauranga District Court this morning charged with serious drug offending," he said.

"I would like to thank people living in the area for their patience while the road was closed. We know this was an inconvenience and did cause concern for local residents."

The road has now reopened, however there will still be a police presence at the scene address.

An armed police officer at the scene this morning. Photo / George Novak

Last night, Detective Senior Sergeant Rawlinson said police had been conducting a pre-planned operation on Tangitu Rd in Te Puna.

He said the operation would continue into the evening.

"The operation began earlier today. As a result, a section of the road remains closed this evening.

"While there is no direct threat to the community, we understand this is causing both a concern and an inconvenience for local residents and we ask for your continued patience."

Last night, police asked people to avoid travelling to Tangitu Rd. Local residents requiring assistance were asked to work with staff in the area.

"The Armed Offenders Squad has been providing support as a precaution.

"We would like to thank the local community for their patience while road closures have been in place today."