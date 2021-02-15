Armed offender squad in Te Puna, Western Bay of Plenty

The armed offender squad was in Te Puna today. Photo / File

Residents in Te Puna faced road closures today as the armed offender's squad locked down part of Te Puna.

Western Bay of Plenty Area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson said Western Bay of Plenty police had been conducting a pre-planned operation on Tangitu Rd in Te Puna today.

"The Armed Offenders Squad has been providing support as a precaution.

"We would like to thank the local community for their patience while road closures have been in place today."

Rawlinson said updates would be provided when available.