Power is currently out to properties in Lower Kaimai.

According to the Powerco website, power is out to 76 properties due to branches falling on power lines.

Power went out about 12.10pm and expected restoration time was 5pm.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne where 100 to 130mm of rain is expected to accumulate between 11am Monday and 11am Tuesday.