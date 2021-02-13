One dead after 'water incident' at Pilot Bay, Mount Maunganui

Pilot Bay is an inner harbour swimming beach in Mount Maunganui. Photo / File

A person has died after a water incident at Pilot Bay in Mount Maunganui this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the popular swimming spot at 2.25pm.

A person was found unconscious. Medical attention was administered but the person died.

The death has been referred to the coroner.

Witnesses have told the Bay of Plenty Times an elderly man appeared to have a medical incident in the water. He was pulled out and given CPR but this was not successful.