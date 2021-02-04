Arrest after armed police spotted in Bethlehem

FILE

Armed police have been spotted in Bethlehem.

A witness said there were multiple armed police near Wairoa Bridge and more near the Palmers on Moffat Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said there was a report of a driving complaint on Carmichael Rd which resulted in the arrest of a person police had been seeking.

He is in custody, she said.

A staff member at Four Square Bethlehem said about seven to eight police cars and an ambulance sped past the shop about 9.30am with lights and sirens on.

A local said she saw armed offenders turning into Taniwha Pl.

A man on Taniwha Pl said he heard sirens heading "up the highway" which sounded, from where he was, as if they were heading out of Tauranga.