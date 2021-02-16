Emergency services at incident in Ōmokoroa

Emergency services at the scene. Photo / George Novak

Emergency services are responding to an incident at Ōmokoroa.

A police spokeswoman said services were currently attending the water incident at Ōmokoroa.

Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency NZ said it was attending a medical event.

A St Johns spokeswoman said it sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle at 3.13pm.

She referred all other inquiries to the police.

A reporter at the scene said it appeared the incident happened at the Ōmokoroa Domain.

Two rescue boats could be seen in the water, while emergency services appeared to be attending to a patient down a walkway of the Ōmokoroa Domain, she said.

More to come.