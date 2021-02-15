Three appear in court on meth manufacturing charges after Te Puna raid

Tauranga Court House. Photo / File

A Pyes Pa couple and another man are together accused of manufacturing methamphetamine after armed police swooped on a Te Puna property yesterday.

Lana Sanders, 31, and her partner Troy Kakau, 39, both from Pyes Pa and roofer Shannon Honetuhi Rayner, 38, from Te Puna each face a joint charge of manufacturing P and appeared in the Tauranga District Court today.

Court documents reveal police have alleged that the trio, along with another man, together manufactured methamphetamine in Te Puna between January 1 and February 15 this year.

Police did not oppose bail for Sanders. Judge Peter Rollo remanded Sanders on bail subject to strict conditions, to next appear in the Tauranga Registrar's Court on March 1.

She is yet to plead to her charge.

Police opposed bail for Kakau, who court documents revealed works as a forklift operator. Police prosecutor Sergeant Helen Murphy strongly opposed bail on a number of grounds.

Kakau's legal counsel Rita Nabney urged Judge Rollo to release her client on bail.

But Judge Rollo declined Kakau bail, saying he found just cause for his continued detention at this time. Kakau was further remanded in custody to next appear in court on March 1, when he would be expected to plead to his charge.

Rayner did not seek bail today. Judge Rollo further remanded him in custody, also without plea, to appear in the same court on February 23 for a possible bail hearing.