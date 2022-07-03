Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

OneRoof: Property values in half of Tauranga suburbs under January levels

4 minutes to read
OneRoof's report showed Mount Maunganui was a top-performing suburb in terms of property value growth. Photo / Mead Norton

OneRoof's report showed Mount Maunganui was a top-performing suburb in terms of property value growth. Photo / Mead Norton

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Average property values in more than half of Tauranga's suburbs are lower now than they were in January, new data shows.

Bellevue had the biggest fall of $72,000 to $864,000 since January, followed by Mount

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.