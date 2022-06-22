Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga house prices pushing out first-home buyers, affordability worst since 1957

7 minutes to read
Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann explains the Reserve Bank's decision to fight inflation by raising the Official Cash Rate. Video / Cameron Pitney / Mark Mitchell

Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann explains the Reserve Bank's decision to fight inflation by raising the Official Cash Rate. Video / Cameron Pitney / Mark Mitchell

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Buying a house for the first time is harder than it has been in 65 years, new research shows.

In 1957, Elvis Presley released 'Jailhouse Rock', Keith Holyoake replaced Sidney Holland as Prime Minister and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.