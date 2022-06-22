Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Mitchell Te Kani homicide: One of two accused named

3 minutes to read
Mitchell Te Kani, 51, was killed on May 14. Photo / Supplied

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

The identity of one of two people charged with murdering Mitchell Te Kani in Tauranga can now be revealed.

Kiri Mererina Pini, 40, and a man, whose identity remains suppressed, appeared in Tauranga District Court

