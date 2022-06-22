Mitchell Te Kani died in Tauranga on May 14. Photo / Supplied

Two people have been charged with the murder of Mitchell Te Kani in Tauranga.

A 40-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were previously charged with aggravated burglary in relation to a May 14 incident at the same address earlier in the night, police said today.

They are due to appear in Tauranga District Court on Thursday where they will also face charges of assault against other people who were at the address on the night of the murder.

Te Kani, 51, died at a house on Maungatapu Rd.

Police said the homicide investigation was ongoing and further arrests and charges could not be ruled out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220515/3688.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, or on the Crime Stoppers website.