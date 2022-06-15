Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

First-home buyers return to Tauranga market in game of 'whac-a-mole' amid changing conditions

5 minutes to read
First home buyers are starting to reappear in Tauranga's property market albeit in low numbers, report says. Photo / George Novak

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

First-home buyers are starting to trickle back into Tauranga's property market as the median house price dips below $1 million, a new report says.

The exception to the rule was Western Bay of Plenty where

