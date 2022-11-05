St John transported one patient with moderate injuries to Taupō Hospital.

One person has been taken to Taupō Hospital after a truck crash early this morning.

SH1 between Waitapu Rd and Te Heuheu Rd in Motutere by Lake Taupō will be closed for a "significant period of time", a police spokeswoman says.

Police were called to the scene of the crash about 4.30am.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said it responded to the incident with one ambulance and transported one patient with moderate injuries to Taupō Hospital.

Motorists travelling through the area should expect delays and take an alternate route if possible. Diversions are in place.