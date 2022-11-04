Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay retailers to get slice of $6m fund to fight ram raids six months after it was established

Bay of Plenty Times
By: and
5 mins to read
Rotorua Jewellers owners Rod and Jannine Pearce after their shop was ram raided last month. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Jewellers owners Rod and Jannine Pearce after their shop was ram raided last month. Photo / Andrew Warner

Seven Bay of Plenty retailers will get a slice of a $6 million fund to beef up their defences against ram raids with fog cannons, bollards and other security measures.

It comes six months after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times