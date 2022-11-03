Waipuna Hospice's Katikati Charity Shop was broken into last weekend. Photo / Supplied

Charity shop staff in Katikati are devastated after thieves broke in and stole $5000 and left extensive damage.

The break-in happened at Waipuna Hospice's Katikati Charity Shop between 2pm on Saturday and 9am on Monday.

The offenders extensively damaged the back entrance of the shop and manager's office.

Sergeant Steven Hindmarsh said inquiries are continuing.

The shop's manager and volunteers said they were terribly shocked and disappointed that someone would cause destruction to an organisation that worked to help those with life-limiting illnesses.

"The incident has not only impacted those who work with Waipuna Hospice, but also those in the community who have contributed to the organisation.

"The loss experienced will mean [fewer] contributions can go to where donors had intended it to, coming at great regret to the team and the community."

Retail business manager James Turner said it was sad that the organisation had to contend with people who put more value on their own needs than those affected by life-limiting illness.

"Although we can have empathy towards someone whose life experiences make this acceptable, it is difficult to accept the harm this does to our team and community.

"Every hard-earned dollar we have lost was raised from the goodwill of our community and it is the loss of this we feel deepest."

Waipuna Hospice has reopened and is continuing with business as usual.

The shop's security systems were damaged and donations to repair it are welcomed. The hospice asks anyone with information to contact the Katikati Police.

Waipuna Hospice's Mount Maunganui charity shop was also burgled this year.

Store manager Heather Burns in March said the offenders caused "extensive" damage to the store and made a "complete and utter mess" while trying to find valuables.

"Everything was in disarray on the floor. Things had been pulled out everywhere, that was the shock. When I got in there and saw everything on the floor I thought 'uh oh, this is serious'."

Door locks were damaged, two staff laptops were stolen along with items for sale including jewellery, watches and electronics - some priced between $200 and $300.

She estimated $2000 to $2500 worth of jewellery was stolen.

"It was literally stripped," she said.