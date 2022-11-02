Port of Tauranga Rescue Centre will secure surf life saving facilities for one of New Zealand's most popular stretches of coastline. Photo / NZME

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern officially opened the Port of Tauranga Rescue Centre today securing surf life saving facilities for one of New Zealand's most popular stretches of coastline.

The centre on Golf Rd in Mount Maunganui received $2.9 million of Government funding from the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

Ardern said as the largest Surf Life Saving Club in the Bay of Plenty with more than 700 members, Omanu Beach Surf Life Saving Club was a crucial part of the community.

"Around 150 local people were employed over the course of building this valuable infrastructure, and the benefits will be ongoing not just for the people of Tauranga but for everyone that enjoys the Eastern Region.

"When we announced the CRRF in July 2020, it was with this specific intention, to create jobs, support industry and provide much-needed economic stimulus across Aotearoa" Ardern said.

The new centre serves as a hub for Surf Life Saving Eastern Region, comprising 19 surf clubs from the top of the Coromandel down to Tairāwhiti Gisborne.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Stuart Nash in Tauranga this morning. Photo / Mead Norton

Government funding of $2.9m from the CRRF supported the build of the 1300sq m facility, alongside funding from the Port of Tauranga, Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust and other community organisations.

"Investment from the Covid Response and Recovery Fund for surf lifesaving clubs helped replace funds that could not be raised due to Covid-19 restrictions and the loss of traditional funding and fundraising opportunities," Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash said.

The $50 billion CRRF was set out in Budget 2020 and earmarked $3b for infrastructure projects.

Twelve surf life saving clubs received CRRF funding, totalling $16.99m.

The building now accommodates clubrooms, offices and storage space for Mount Maunganui Bridge Club, New Zealand Surf Life Saving – Eastern Region, and Omanu Beach Surf Life Saving Club.

"This is a great example of a constructive cross-organisation approach getting the best outcome for their community," Nash said.

"The funding support enabled these organisations to take a collaborative approach, resulting in this purpose-built facility which accommodates all their joint needs under one roof."

Earlier today Ardern spoke at the signing of the Te Manawataki o Te Papa Trust deed in Tauranga.