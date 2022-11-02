Two lucky winners in last night's draw. Photo / NZME

Two lucky Lotto players from Snells Beach and Tauranga will be enjoying a boost to their bank accounts after each winning $500,000 with in last night's live Lotto draw.

The winning First Division tickets were sold at Snells Beach Dairy in Snells Beach and on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Snells Beach Dairy or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.