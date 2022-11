St John was alerted of the crash at about 2pm. Photo / NZME

One person is in a moderate condition following a crash on Omanawa Rd this afternoon.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said it was notified of the incident at 2.04pm and had sent one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

One person was being transported by road to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.

Police said it was a crash involving a single vehicle that left the road.