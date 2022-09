There has been a fatality following a crash on SH26/Paeroa Kopu Rd, Hikutaia

There has been a fatality following a crash on SH26/Paeroa Kopu Rd, Hikutaia

Police have confirmed one person has died following a crash on State Highway 26/Paeroa Kopu Rd yesterday afternoon.

Police responded to a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle about 2.30pm and said initial indications suggested there were serious injuries.

The road was closed for some time while an investigation was under way. It was reopened about 7.15pm.