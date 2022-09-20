Two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bell Rd and Te Puke Highway. Photo / NZME

Te Puke Highway has reopened after a crash injured two people this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bell Rd and Te Puke Highway about 10.40am.

A St John spokesman said two ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and one helicopter were sent to the scene.

"Two patients have been transported to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance. One has serious injuries and one has moderate injuries," he said.

Te Puke Highway was closed between Welcome Bay and Bell Rd and reopened around 1pm.

Traffic had been diverted down Bell Rd to Parton Rd.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said four appliances from Te Puke, Pāpāmoa, Tauranga and Greerton were sent to the scene about 10.39am.

No people were trapped, he said.

The Serious Crash Unit had been alerted.