NZME

A crash is causing delays on State Highway 29.

A Tauranga City Council spokesman said the crash was blocking the northbound lane between Omanawa and Belk Rd.

A police spokesman said police were called to the two-vehicle crash just before 6.30am.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition.

Delays are expected in the area.