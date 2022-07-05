Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Ōmokoroa, Mount and Tauranga ferry plans progress, business case proposed

6 minutes to read
Aerial photo of Omokoroa wharf, where a new ferry service could be based. Photo / WBOPDC

Aerial photo of Omokoroa wharf, where a new ferry service could be based. Photo / WBOPDC

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Assistant News Director and Multimedia Journalist

A business case to explore whether ferries could become part of Tauranga's public transport network has been proposed just weeks after a study revealed it was viable but came with risks - including a potential

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.