Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Ōtūmoetai future plan: Young people on the future of their suburb

5 minutes to read
Tauranga City Council team leader of urban communities Carl Lucca. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga City Council team leader of urban communities Carl Lucca. Photo / George Novak

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

Liana Needham says Ōtūmoetai needs better streetscapes, more reliable public transport, and more usable public amenities.

She and her Year 12 Geography classmates at Ōtūmoetai College spoke to Tauranga City Council representatives about what they

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.