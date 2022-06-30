Emergency services were on the scene. Photo / NZME

A "full investigation" will be carried out into what caused a gas leak which shut a main road in Tauranga for two hours.

The council told residents between Thirteenth and Fifteenth Ave to stay inside as it repaired a gas main that was struck yesterday.

Tauranga City Council director of transport Brendan Bisley said the gas line that hit in the vicinity of 727 Cameron Rd was a 100mm commercial feed line.

He said the council was told about it as soon as possible by the Cameron Rd Joint Venture team as the leak was within the construction zone.

"At this stage we cannot confirm what the cause was, but a full investigation into the incident will be carried out," he said.

Cameron Rd between Fifteenth and Thirteenth Ave was closed in both directions for two hours and traffic was diverted.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said four fire trucks attended at 10.12am and one remained on the scene.

First Gas repaired the gas leak and residents were allowed to leave their homes around 1.20pm.