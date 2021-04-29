Night works on Waikato side of Kaimai Ranges

There will be a 30kmh speed limit in place while work is completed. Photo / File

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that work will get under way on a range of minor safety improvements on State Highway 29, from the intersection of SH28 (Rapurapu Rd) to the top of the Kaimai Ranges, from Friday subject to weather.

This work will be carried out at night from 9pm to 5am and two lanes will be maintained at all times. During these works, a temporary speed limit of 30kmh will be in place.

Motorists were advised to take extra care, reduce speed and follow directions of traffic management staff and signage.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed.

Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

This work is part of a programme to make regional state highways safer through a range of low-cost, high-benefit safety improvements. For more information visit: nzta.govt.nz/safety-boost-programme