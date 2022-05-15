Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

New Tauranga business village helps Pasifika people prosper

7 minutes to read
Pacific Growth Services director Aifai Esera and Mahe Pofele, 31. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Pacific Growth Services director Aifai Esera and Mahe Pofele, 31. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Phil Tuigamala Falamoe is proof that helping Pasifika businesses to prosper in the Bay of Plenty can boost the region's economy "big time".

The Samoan managing director of Bay company A1 Wrap hopes a newly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.