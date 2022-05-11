An aerial shot of Tauranga. Photo / Tauranga City Council

"A double celebration".

That is how Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan described the early border reopening to all international visitors and cruise ship passengers.

"This is the news we've been waiting for."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced New Zealand's international border would reopen to all tourists and visa holders two months earlier than planned on July 31.

Tauranga tourism operators say it means visitors can start making bookings for spring and summer and help turn an average summer into a "very good one" as people spend time and money in the region.

The border would open the country to all visa categories - including tourists, workers, families and students. Changes included lifting the ban on cruise ships by the end of July.

Nathan said cruise lines accounted for the "vast majority" of international visitors to the region and would be "ecstatic" a date had been confirmed.

He said people thinking of travelling here next spring and summer would now have the certainty to start making bookings.

"We're a coastal destination, so we won't see the full impact of this decision until our next core visitor season, which will start building up in spring.

House of Surf business owner Lauren Ringer was hopeful the "advantageous" move would show international visitors they were once again welcome to the region.

"Bringing it forward to start showcasing we are now open and receptive to tourists is only going to be a positive thing."

Ringer said July was typically a quiet month for surf schools but she was pleased the country was starting to head in the right direction.

She said it would "exponentially increase revenue" as there was another stream of income available for tourism operators.

International visitors were often willing to spend more money compared to domestic tourists, she said.

"They are spenders and want to remember their trip to New Zealand with some sort of epic activity like surfing or whitewater rafting."

Skydive Tauranga director Tristan Webb said the final phase of reopening would give tourists more certainty about travelling to the region this summer.

"We are a seasonal operation so it won't have an impact on us initially, but it means they can start making plans earlier. It gives them guarantees they can come in," he said.

"We don't have too many jumpable days in July and August. But hopefully, it will be a great little boost."

He said the cruise ship ban lifting would turn an average summer into a "very good one".

Education Tauranga regional relationship manager Melissa Gillingham welcomed the news international students would now be able to enter the country.

Gillingham said bringing the date forward sent a positive message to prospective students, their parents and overseas partners, and came as a "relief" to schools that had missed the presence of international students.

"New Zealand is ready to engage once again and welcome students back to our classrooms."

She said challenges lay ahead for the industry as it recovered, but after a "long wait" they were excited to move forward.

Schools International Education Business Association executive director John van der Zwan said it was positive news but he was waiting for more specific details about the decision.

"We are pleased and excited."

The Waihi-based organisation supports and advocates for schools across the country that host international students.

Chief executive of New Zealand Kiwifrui Growers Inc Colin Bond said the news was a "positive step" towards opening up the country to RSE workers from other Pacific nations.

"Today's announcement is anticipated to alleviate the demand for seasonal labour for future harvests, which is good news to reduce stress on growers after the last three challenging harvests."

But it would not have an "immediate significant impact" on the industry - with the kiwifruit harvest already two-thirds complete.

Prime Minister Ardern also shared a raft of immigration changes, including pathways to residency for highly skilled workers in global demand.

Changes to immigration settings included a simplified immigration process and visa extensions for about 20,000 migrants already in New Zealand to ensure skilled workers remained in the country.

It also included a 'green list' of more than 85 hard-to-fill roles to attract and retain skilled workers to fill skill shortages.

Pre-departure testing would be removed from July 31.