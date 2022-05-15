Business digest: Bay tourism destination celebrates 50 years

Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

50 years of Polynesian Spa

One of New Zealand's original tourist destinations, Polynesian Spa, is celebrating its 50th birthday this month.

The iconic geothermal spa is marking this milestone with a recap of its journey from natural healing springs to today's world-renowned geothermal hot springs and spa therapies destination.

Gert Taljaard, chief executive of Polynesian Spa, said he was "beyond excited" to celebrate 50 years of Polynesian Spa with everyone.

"We are thankful for the continued support from the Rotorua community and look forward to continuing to provide a go-to destination for rest and relaxation."

Before the geothermal wonders of Rotorua brought tourism to the city, the local Te Arawa iwi recognised the waters' healing properties. For centuries, they used the rich iron oxide mud to treat wounds and the healing waters to ease aches and pains.

In 1878, Father James Mahoney, an Irish Catholic priest who suffered from rheumatism, was carried from Tauranga to Rotorua to soak in the waters of Te Pupūnitanga thermal spring. After a few months of soaking in the spring, Mahoney indicated that the discomfort from his condition had gone.

Te Pupūnitanga spring later became known as the Priest's Bath.

The first bathhouse on the site of the Priest's Bath, and later Polynesian Spa, was the government-run Pavilion bathhouse opened in 1882. Development continued, with the Duchess Bath opening to honour the Duchess of Cornwall and York, who visited in 1901.

The Pavilion and Duchess Baths later closed due to their decaying state and were replaced with Ward Baths in 1931, named after New Zealand Prime Minister Sir Joseph Ward, who had a passion for geothermal waters.

Polynesian Pools Ltd was officially founded in 1968 by Neville Lobb. The Lobb family and their investment partners, Rangatira Ltd, converted the rundown Ward baths ending 90 years of government involvement in the bathhouses.

Polynesian Spa is celebrating its 50th birthday this month. Photo / Supplied

Renovation plans included 20 private pools, a coffee lounge, a souvenir shop, and facilities for groups. The new Polynesian Pools officially opened on Easter of 1972 and welcomed 2000 visitors a day over its first weekend.

The Polynesian Pools were rebranded to Polynesian Spa in 1996, coinciding with the opening of a luxurious Lake Spa Retreat featuring ten therapy rooms. In addition, the absolute lakeside five shallow thermal pools opened, all overlooking Sulphur Bay.

Two springs feed into the pools at Polynesian Spa, the Priest Spring and the Rachel Spring.

The Priest and Radium pools closed for bathing in 2003. However, due to their cultural significance, the pools remain in place and are protected by the New Zealand Historic Places Trust.

After Neville Lobb's retirement as managing director in 1986, his son Martin Lobb returned from overseas to take over the role until 2012 when he stood down. He remains one of the company's four directors. Gert Taljaard came on board as Polynesian Spa's CEO in 2015.

"Polynesian Spa is one of New Zealand's most iconic tourism destinations, and it's an honour to be stewarding it through one of the most challenging eras New Zealand Tourism has seen," says Taljaard.

"Ensuring that the spa survives and carrying on its legacy has been critical for us to continue its important history and respect the spa's significance to the local Rotorua community."

Polynesian Spa will celebrate this milestone birthday with locals and visitors over the coming months.

New Bunnings Trade Centre in Tauriko opens

Bunnings' new multi-million-dollar Trade Centre in Tauriko has officially opened.

The new store replaces the Te Puke site and represents an investment of more than $7 million.

Spanning about 4000sq m, the new Trade Centre in Tauriko includes a trade drive through, and has more than 20 external car parks.

The site will be run by Bunnings Trade Centre manager Joe Baker, who has more than 30 years' experience in trade supply.

He said the team cannot wait to welcome local tradies to the new site.

Bunnings' new multi-million-dollar Trade Centre in Tauriko has officially opened. Photo / Supplied

"We're looking forward to better servicing trade customers in the local area, with a team of experts across a range of customer services roles.

"We've been servicing trade customers from the Te Puke site for a long time, so it will be great to build on the great relationships we've formed, and provide them a stronger commercial offer that better suits their needs.

"Customers familiar with Te Puke will know that a majority of products were located outdoors, so tradies will now enjoy the added bonus of a fully undercover site."

First Mortgage Managers appoints new head of lending and CFO

First Mortgage Managers Ltd (FMML), manager of First Mortgage Trust (FMT), has appointed Sam Burgess as the new head of lending.

Chief executive Paul Bendall said the team was delighted to have appointed Burgess to the role responsible for overseeing the lending side of the business.

First Mortgage Trust's new head of lending Sam Burgess. Photo / Supplied

"Sam comes to us with over 15 years' experience in the banking industry bringing a wealth of knowledge and skills with him."

First Mortgage Trust also recently announced Roger Ford's appointment to the role of chief financial officer. Ford has been with First Mortgage Trust for nearly 10 years as financial controller.

"The introduction of these roles reflects the changing needs of the business and will strengthen the strategic focus of the business as we continue to grow," Bendall said.

Luxury eco-friendly retirement village opens resident clubhouse

Generus Living Group and its partner Mangatawa Pāpāmoa Blocks Incorporation (MPBI) has opened the Lake House Community Facility and Bowling Green at its $250 million Papamoa village, Pacific Lakes.

The Lake House is supplemented by solar power.

The lakes have been developed as a sustainable stormwater detention system, creating an ecosystem via a series of waterways, fed from rainwater and natural aquifers that will support the regeneration of plant and birdlife.

"Aligned with sustainable building design, we have carefully considered building materials and have selected, where possible, environmentally preferable solutions," said Graham Wilkinson, director of Generus Living Group.

Architects Sumich Chaplin has designed several community facilities for Generus, including at the adjacent completed sister village Pacific Coast, which more than 400 residents call home.

"Like Pacific Coast, this new village has been highly sought after and over 180 residents have already moved in since late 2019, with many more arriving in coming months," Wilkinson said.

The Lake House is the first of many resident facilities at Pacific Lakes to reach completion.

The Pavilion, the main village community centre, will connect to the Lake House via a walk bridge across the lake and will spread over 2500sq m.

It will be home to further hospitality, wellbeing, and leisure amenities, all of which will start construction later this year.

Generus Group has opened The Lake House at its $250 million Papamoa village, Pacific Lakes. Photo / Supplied

This significant development in the Bay of Plenty represents an investment of over $250 million.

There are also designated recycling stations. Other initiatives include water conservation through utilising smart technology, rain and stormwater collection via the village lakes system, minimising chemical use in landscaping, utilising solar energy, installing EV charging stations and LED lighting, and adopting principles of sustainable procurement.

"There are many potential economic benefits and opportunities, particularly around training and employment, with large staffing requirements in the near term at the partnership's two villages, particularly around care," Wilkinson said.

New regional sales manager focused on helping Bay farmers succeed

"If you go up the driveway of farmers and you don't believe you can make their lives better, you may as well not be there."

That's the philosophy of CRV's new regional sales manager for the Upper North Island, Michelle Bratty.

She likes farmers. Likes to see them do well and loves being part of a company that shares her zeal for helping people succeed.

"I'm passionate about farmers because I've been one... It's a constant battle to get the best out of your herd, so I'm thrilled to be in a company that helps farmers do that."

At CRV, Michelle manages a team of 10 field consultants, including four in the Bay of Plenty. Their job is to help Bay farmers tap into the exceptional genetic solutions and products offered by CRV. Michelle says it's her job is to give them everything they need to succeed in that.

"Providing training is probably my most important contribution. It's kind of like developing a rugby team. One training session won't help much on game day, but if you train often, you'll be better when it counts. I take the same approach with my team.

"We care a lot about farmers, so I make sure we're giving them the best genetic solutions and products to help their herds reach full potential. That's why I run refresher training sessions."