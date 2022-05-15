Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Business digest: Bay tourism destination celebrates 50 years

8 minutes to read
Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

50 years of Polynesian Spa

One of New Zealand's original tourist destinations, Polynesian Spa, is celebrating its 50th birthday this month.

The iconic geothermal spa is marking this milestone with a recap of its journey

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.